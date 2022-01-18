Were it not for the fourth surge in COVID-19 cases that health officials suspect is driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant, Dewayne Sablan, 51, said he may have waited much longer to get his booster shot.

"I was hesitant about getting another shot after I was already fully vaccinated but then there's the omicron variant," Sablan said on Monday, after getting his Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot, nine months after getting his second dose in April.

A minimum of five months is now recommended to get one's booster shot after getting a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Sablan brought with him his wife and four children, ages 13 to 20, and together they all got their booster shots at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

The father said it brings him peace of mind, knowing the whole family is boosted, especially with their children now back to in-person classes.

Guam has been seeing 400- to 500-plus new COVID-19 cases nearly every single day, and daily hospitalizations have been hovering at 20 to 25.

The Sablans are among Guam's nearly 47,000 residents who have received their booster shots, an increase of over 7,000 from right before the fourth surge started.

Delays in getting booster

Over the weeks, more residents got their booster shots compared to those who got fully vaccinated, though many delayed getting their booster shot.

Ryan Mendiola, 19, and his partner Miliza Clark, 20, didn't get their booster shot until after nine months had passed since getting their second dose, citing a busy work schedule.

"I have a 90-year old great grandmother and I don't want anything to happen to her," Mendiola said, now that the suspected omicron cases are driving the surge. He said his great grandmother's plea and the concerns about omicron prompted them to finally get their booster.

Gilbert Roman, 40, also waited nine months from his second dose to get a booster shot, saying he was "busy at work" as an air conditioner technician.

While full vaccination was highly encouraged at work, getting boosted was not, he said.

"It's a holiday today and I finally got to do this," he said. Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, and the UOG vaccination clinic was busy with families getting their full vaccination or booster shots.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said although COVID-19 vaccines remain effective in preventing severe disease, recent data suggest their effectiveness at preventing infection or severe illness wanes over time, and that the emergence of the omicron variant further emphasizes the need for a booster.

Omicron is not laboratory confirmed on Guam but local health officials said the telltale signs point to the variant's presence.

For Reynaldo dela Cruz, 81, it took eight months to get his booster shot, from the time he got his second Pfizer dose.

But he said he's been doing fine even with the delayed booster shot since he's been staying home since the pandemic started, tending to his vegetable garden and cleaning their surroundings.

His daughter Regina dela Cruz, 58, who also got her booster shot with her father, said she tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021 when she wasn't vaccinated.

"Thankfully, I had mild symptoms," she said, adding that she was advised to wait months to get her first dose.

21K unvaccinated

Overall, nearly 132,000 vaccine-eligible residents out of an estimated population of 153,836 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This leaves about 21,000 residents, including those still too young to get immunized or below 4 years old, who have yet to get fully vaccinated.

Health officials said even those fully vaccinated and boosted can still get COVID-19 because vaccines are not 100% effective at preventing infection, but they are more likely to not have symptoms or only have mild symptoms compared to those who are not vaccinated or boosted.

This means they are less likely to be hospitalized or die than people who are not vaccinated, the CDC said.

Randolf Alop, 34, and his wife Kiara Toves, 25, on Monday also brought their three sons ages 3, 6, and 9 to get their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

"We put them on online classes but we thought it's still best that they get fully vaccinated," Alop said at the UOG vaccination clinic that the Guam National Guard operates in support of the Department of Public Health and Social Services' efforts.

Trevor Pangelinan, 21, of Yona, got his booster shot, hoping he'd have a better fighting chance against COVID-19.

"I'm on dialysis," he said. "Right now I am trying to focus on getting better."