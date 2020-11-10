As COVID-19 vaccine awaits approval, Guam told to prepare distribution plan

There is no approved COVID-19 vaccine yet, federal health and drug regulatory agencies caution the public.

But just in case the COVID-19 vaccine trials leap from clinical trials to public use, the federal government is advising Guam to prepare for a distribution list for an initial batch of 2,000 vaccines, according to Guam officials.

There is currently no authorized or approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated in October.

And the Food and Drug Administration, on Oct. 23, had just authorized the restart of COVID-19 vaccine trials in the United States, following the resumption of trials in other countries in prior weeks.

The AstraZeneca Oxford coronavirus vaccine, AZD1222, was in trials when the process paused in September. A front-runner in the COVID-19 vaccine race, AstraZeneca had a vaccine trial volunteer in Brazil who died.

The Washington Post reported "any severe event that might have been caused by the vaccine would trigger a pause in the study for an investigation. The trial is not paused due to the death."

While there's no federal approval for a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, Guam officials were told to anticipate 2,000 doses for distribution.

Lillian Perez-Posadas, Guam Memorial Hospital administrator, said in a recent meeting with Department of Public Health and Social Services officials that she was told 2,000 doses of the vaccine could arrive on Guam by about Nov. 23.

"Things could change," she said, noting the FDA hasn't approved a vaccine. "This is more of an awareness and preparation for when we get it."

Nevertheless, she said, the news does offer "some hope" of respite for GMH, which has been dealing with a growing number of COVID-19 patients on top of its non-COVID-19 patient census.

Public Health spokeswoman Grace Bordallo said there was a letter sent to all governors a few months ago by the CDC letting them know to prepare a plan for distribution, which was anticipated to happen at the beginning of this month.

Bordallo said DPHSS did submit the plan, which was due mid-October.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams recently told the governor and local health officials in a video conference that Guam is on the list to receive the vaccine, possibly by end of the year.

Bordallo said there's still a lot of logistical work that's required, noting for example the CDC said cold storage for the vaccines needs to be identified, for both the shipping to Guam and storage on Guam when the vaccines arrive.

On Aug. 27, CDC Director Robert Redfield wrote to the nation's governors, updating them that the CDC is rapidly making preparations to implement large-scale distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the fall.

The CDC director wrote that the vaccine distribution program potentially involves hundreds of millions of vaccine doses to be distributed across the U.S.

The CDC, he said, has contracted with McKesson Corp. to distribute the vaccines.