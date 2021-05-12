As FDA approves vaccination for kids 12-15, some Guam parents hesitant

When Sarah Guarin learned that 12- to 15-year-old adolescents could soon get vaccinated against COVID-19, she knew that she and her daughter had a difficult decision to make.

"I'm hesitant to get her vaccinated," Guarin, 46, said of her 15-year-old daughter. "I'm still skeptical with the vaccine's efficacy."

Jhoanne Ramos, a mother of four, said she's still undecided whether to get her 12-year-old son vaccinated or not, because of lingering questions about the safety of the vaccine for children.

"My worry is that they might make it a requirement at school, for kids to be vaccinated. I hope it's not the case, at least not any time soon," said Ramos, 37. Both parents are fully vaccinated.

Guarin and Ramos' hesitancy to get their children vaccinated is shared by other parents on Guam. But there are also quite a number of parents who have already made up their mind to get their children vaccinated as soon as the federal government approves it and once Guam rolls it out.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration granted Pfizer's request to allow its COVID-19 vaccine to be given to people ages 12 and older on an emergency use basis, boosting immunization among middle school students ahead of the next school year.

This is the first COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. authorized by the FDA for use in younger teens and adolescents.

"The FDA's expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age is a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

There's one more step remaining before the vaccine can be administered to this younger group. The Advisory Committee within the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to meet Wednesday (Thursday, Guam time) to advise the CDC on whether to recommend use of the vaccine in this younger age group.

Parents being surveyed

On Guam, surveys of schools have started to determine how many parents would want their children to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Dr. Hoa Nguyen, chairman of the governor's Physicians Advisory Group and a partner at American Medical Center.

He said they expect to receive the survey responses this week.

Vaccination of 12- to 15-year-olds could start as early as next week on Guam, Nguyen said, depending on further authorization from federal agencies.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services has been working with the Guam Department of Education in conducting clinics at public high schools to vaccinate students 16 and older.

Parental or guardian consent will be a major requirement before any 12- to 15-year-old gets vaccinated.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's goal of achieving an 80% herd immunity, when at least 100,0000 of the population gets vaccinated, by July 21 is expected to get a boost from the vaccination of younger people, officials said.

"This is welcome news and we are looking forward to more of our community getting vaccinated and protected from severe illness and hospitalization," Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, said on Tuesday. "Now we await for the CDC to give the green light before we can administer to these age groups."

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is already authorized for use in people 16 and older.

Public Health earlier said that preparations have been underway to vaccinate 12- to 15-year-olds, from taking care of the logistics to doing public education and awareness campaigns. DPHSS anticipates receiving an influx of questions and concerns from parents.

Nguyen, of the Physicians Advisory Group, said there needs to be an awareness campaign so that parents and their children can understand the safety of the vaccine and its role in helping Guam return to a sense of normalcy.

The FDA, in a statement, said it has determined that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has met statutory criteria to amend the emergency use authorization.

The federal agency also said the known and potential benefits of this vaccine in individuals 12 and older outweigh the known and potential risks, supporting the vaccine's use in this age group.

"Having a vaccine authorized for a younger population is a critical step in continuing to lessen the immense public health burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, in a statement.

Some 60%, or about 71,000, of Guam's adult population has already been deemed fully vaccinated, using the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Overall, 73,541 have gotten partial vaccination or a single-dose of Moderna or Pfizer, with 44,224 doses remaining.