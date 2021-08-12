As GDOE kids head back to class, here's a quick guide

It's the first day of school today for nearly 28,000 public school students and as parents scramble to buy school supplies, uniforms and to get back into the routine of sending kids off to school, here are a few reminders:

Face-to-face classes

• Elementary schools will begin at 8:30 a.m., and will end at 2:43 p.m.

• Middle schools will begin classes at 8:30 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.

• John F. Kennedy High School, Tiyan High School, Southern High School and the J.P Torres Success Academy will be in school from 6:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

• George Washington High School, Okkodo High School and Simon Sanchez High School will begin at 7:15 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

Online learning

• Elementary and middle school online programs will begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 2:43 p.m.

• High school online students will be learning online starting at 7 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

Pandemic safety

• All students, visitors and staff must follow health and safety guidelines to include mask-wearing and maintaining social distancing.

• Parents/guardians are asked to check the health of students before school. Students who are ill are to stay home.

• Upon arrival at school, students will be screened and their temperature will be checked prior to attending class.

Uniforms, supplies, backpacks

• Uniforms are mandatory, however, GDOE officials said students will not be penalized for being out of uniform and that should not be a reason students to not attend school.

• Students will be provided with instructional supplies in the first week of school, to include pens, pencils, notebooks, folders and binders to get started. Parents are encouraged to have their children bring a backpack to school.

After-school program schedule to be announced

• After-school opportunities will be provided to students at elementary and middle schools this school year. After-school opportunities will also be provided at Community Learning Centers and through community organizations. Dates and times will be announced at a later time.