To ensure the island is ready to face the threat of a tsunami, Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense has partnered with the National Disaster Preparedness Training Center for its expertise to prepare key players who will lead the island in the event of a disaster.

The last time Guam experienced a tsunami was in 2011, but the possibility that it could happen again is very real, according to Landon Aydlett, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“There’s misconceptions that Guam is tsunami-proof – that we have no threat from tsunamis, whether near or far. We want to break through those myths because we do have a tsunami threat,” said Aydlett at the training event Tuesday at GHS/OCD headquarters in Agana Heights.

“Fortunately, it was a small one that hit us at a low tide. So we had no significant impacts from that one, but the currents were a whole different story in places like Apra Harbor,” he said.

This training course ideally happens every two to three years, but because of COVID-19 the training hasn't been held since 2018.

“The importance of offering this course is that people are always changing positions, and so we have new people in leadership positions at the territorial and national government,” said Aydlett. “But also, we have new key players in the Guam agencies that need to answer questions about tsunami preparedness and awareness.”

He said the goal is to enhance the abilities of those in charge, to ensure they have the information and tools necessary to understand the tsunami hazard, warning and alert process, and risk-reduction strategies.

“Much like typhoon preparedness, we want people to sit in the room together to know who is involved in the process,” said Aydlett. “That they can make those introductions to key players and individuals across multiple agencies, so that when we do have a threat, people know who they’re working with, and it makes the process so much easier.”

Education and communication

Aydlett said that if Guam were shaken by a nearby earthquake, the Mariana Trench wouldn't necessarily protect us from a tsunami – and that it could actually be a source.

“If we have a large earthquake within that trench, we could have a tsunami reach our shores within minutes,” he said.

“Part of this training today is to provide that knowledge (and) education for people to take to their organizations on what to do should we have a large, powerful earthquake here on Guam,” continued Aydlett.

“As we are a very marine-oriented community, we have to know what actions you have to take if you’re on the beach,” he said. “If you’re in Tumon, where do you go? What do you do? If you have that prolonged shaking, do you go out to deeper water? Do you go over to Kmart? Do you go out to the nearest hotel to vertically evacuate? And so, we provide that instruction.”

Aydlett said government partners in the training will be able to explain the basics of tsunami science, the tools for hazard assessment, and the importance of communications and warning systems.

“Where is the official information coming from, and how is it being disseminated? How do we get that information to everyone, everywhere on Guam?” he said. “That’s one of the key aspects of emergency management and preparedness – make sure those communications channels are exercised, tested and available – including redundancies.”

Homeland Security, along with other government agencies, the military and local media, are partners in making sure the information gets out properly to the public, said Aydlett.

Guam needs “one concise voice,” he said, “that eliminates confusion to the public, but also enables us to get our messages out.”