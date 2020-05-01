As Guam workers wait for help, delegate urges senators to push for action, accountability

While 50 states are now paying the COVID-19 federal unemployment benefits, displaced Guam workers are still waiting.

The U.S. Labor announced on Thursday morning, Guam time, that all 50 states and the District of Columbia are paying the FPUC. However, Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola said, as of Thursday, U.S. Department of Labor had not given Guam the go-ahead to roll out the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program locally.

Dell'Isola said while this is a "major hold up" he's moving forward as much as he can.

Del. Mike San Nicolas, meanwhile, urged local senators to "mandate" all businesses on Guam to register their pandemic unemployment with the Guam Department of Labor or risk losing their license and paying a $1,000 fine.

San Nicolas also proposes a $500 employer fine for each time an impacted employee does not receive a certification from his employer, which is among the requirements to apply for unemployment aid.

The FPUC offers a weekly $600 check, for up to 13 weeks, for those who lost their jobs, were furloughed or got pay cuts because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stateside payments

Officials have noted that state have unemployment programs, making it faster for them to implement both the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that grants up to $345 a week plus the supplemental $600 under the FPUC.

Dell'Isola reiterated the island is working on standing up - in a matter of weeks - an unemployment program that states have had for decades.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero earlier estimated the program to receive federal funding by about third week of May.

No timeline yet

The federal agency also hasn't approved the proposed program budget that the Guam Department of Labor submitted. Without that, Guam Labor has no timeline on when they can begin the process and have displaced workers begin applying.

"They cannot do anything with the budget we recently submitted until the FPUC agreement is done and signed," Dell'Isola said.

The agency has been asking employers to start registering with Guam Labor if they had to reduce hours or lay off people due to the global health crisis.

Accountability, oversight hearing

San Nicolas, in his letter to senators, he "strongly" urged them to ensure government accountability in using federal COVID-19 funds, and to safeguard the ability of Guam workers to avail of federal unemployment benefits that Congress passed in March.

GovGuam has so far gotten at least $129 million in CARES Act funding, but Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's administration has yet to provide the public with a breakdown of the spending of these federal funds.

Calling for oversight hearings even virtually, San Nicolas wrote, "must be a priority for the body."

"Without accountability and proper oversight to ensure that these funds are being spent according to federal procedures and requirements, the government of Guam risks losing reimbursement of local funds spent on federal programs," the delegate wrote.