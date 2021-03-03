As Labor releases $18M, workers face filing glitches

More than $18.3 million in additional federal unemployment aid has been batched for payment and should reach pandemic-impacted workers by Friday or Monday, Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola said on Tuesday.

The breakdown:

• $9.5 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

• $8.7 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation

• $78,000 in Lost Wages Assistance

Of the benefits, $1.6 million will go to the government in withholding taxes.

Filers experience glitch

The latest payment release comes even as some Guam workers on reduced hours have encountered glitches in filing PUA claims once again. The U.S. Department of Labor recently reversed its stance that reduced-hour workers are not eligible for PUA.

Because it's been several weeks since reduced-hour workers filed their last PUA claim, picking up from where they left off is not easy.

"Some are not able to start from the last filing date," said Sharlene Ngirarois, administrator for an online group of PUA claimants trying to help each other navigate the unemployment assistance process.

Dell'Isola said the best thing to do is to call the Guam PUA center at 311 option 6 so a PUA staff member can go into a system and assist the worker in filing a claim from where they left off, among other things.

GDOL's hireguam.com portal has seen increased activity within days of the Feb. 25 revised guidance from USDOL, stating reduced-hour workers qualify for PUA and for accumulated retroactive PUA payments.

Ngirarois said the job search requirement also continues to pop up in some workers' hireguam.com account pages.

Dell'Isola said workers don't have to worry about this option for now, since a work search requirement remains suspended under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3 and won't change unless the governor lifts the suspension or Guam goes into PCOR4.

It takes weeks for changes in the PUA systems to be programmed, and this could have been a reason for this option to appear in some people's accounts.

"The system is a constant back and forth. Some of it we need to circle back and remove, some can happen quickly, and some take weeks to happen," Dell'Isola said.

'You're not qualified'

Dell'Isola on Tuesday also clarified that those working on reduced hours for their part-time job during the pandemic while still working a full-time job are not considered unemployed and therefore do not qualify for PUA.

"Some people are under the (impression) that if they lose their part-time job or got reduced hours in their part-time job and they're still working full-time on their main job, that they can claim PUA and just claim all their income. That's not true," he said.

Moreover, a full-time job for PUA purposes does not necessarily mean working 40 hours a week; although, for most people, regular full-time hours is typically 40 hours a week.

For example, if one's pre-COVID-19 work hours were 30 hours a week, then that means working 30 hours a week during the COVID-19 public health state of emergency is not considered unemployment and does not make one eligible for PUA.

Since June, GDOL has been able to distribute more than $500 million to more than 30,000 Guam workers displaced by the pandemic either through a layoff, furlough or reduced work hours.