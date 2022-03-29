Masks have come off at military installations in Guam, as well as in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Guam's COVID-19 community risk-level improved from "high" to "moderate," while the CNMI's went from "moderate" to "low" as of March 24, based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

But at this point, wearing a mask indoors in public off-base is still required by the government of Guam.

"The mask mandate remains in place," the Guam governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, said on Monday.

Despite improvements, Guam continues to see dead-on-arrival cases among COVID-19-related deaths, including two the Joint Information Center reported on Monday:

The 341st COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on March 25. The patient was a 78-year-old woman who was not vaccinated. She tested positive on March 26.

The 342nd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on March 28. He was a 66-year-old man, fully vaccinated with a booster. He tested positive on March 28.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in a statement, said she, her husband Jeff Cook and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio "pray for their family and friends during this most difficult time, that they find peace and comfort as we continue to battle this pandemic together as a community."

Paco-San Agustin said the governor has always been open to the lifting of additional restrictions if data supports it.

The CDC's revised guidelines do not recommend mask-wearing indoors in public, in locations with medium COVID-19 community levels, such as Guam.

But the CDC does recommend those who are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease to talk to their health care provider about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions indoors in public.

'Optional'

Dr. Hoa Nguyen, the former chairman of the governor's Physicians Advisory Group, said at this point, wearing a face mask in public should be "optional" in Guam.

What that means is that if people are more comfortable wearing a mask to protect themselves, they can continue to do so, Nguyen said.

But for those who are comfortable enough not to wear a mask, they should be able to have that option, he said.

Businesses, he said, should also be able to decide whether to implement a mask policy or not, at this point.

It now doesn't make sense, Nguyen said, that indoor social gatherings are now allowed for up to 250 people yet the mask is still mandated. He also noted recent major public events where more than half of the attendees were not wearing a mask.

"It's time to accept that we will never get to a zero positivity rate. We're in the endemic phase now," Nguyen said.

Clinics, he said, are the pulse of the community and most days, there's no one testing positive, he said.

"And our hospitals are able to handle the cases," Nguyen said.

Guam's full vaccination rate is at nearly 96% of the vaccine-eligible population or those at least 5 years old, and 50% boosted.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 42 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday to Monday.

There are 888 cases in active isolation, including 13 at the three hospitals. There's currently one pediatric admission, but no one was in intensive care or on a ventilator.

'Important milestone'

Joint Region Marianas Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson announced in a Monday morning policy memo and video the immediate lifting of the mask mandate on Department of Defense installations on Guam.

"Today, I'm happy to announce that we are removing the mask mandate effective immediately," Nicholson said, while masking off, in his video message. "I would like to personally thank each and everyone of you for your patience during this often difficult and trying time.

He called this mask off an important milestone.

"While the fight isn't over, COVID-19 continues to affect our island community, our nation and the world but we are better equipped in this battle," he said.

But all will continue to comply with CDC and government of Guam public health requirements when off-base, Nicholson wrote in his memo.

Paco-San Agustin said at this time, Guam’s COVID-19 community level is moderate, based on the latest available data of:

New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population, seven-day total.

The percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

New cases per 100,000 population, seven-day total.

Guam’s community level uses the same methodology as the CDC community levels, she added.

CNMI

In the CNMI, the Governor's COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. issued a joint March 27 statement announcing the islands' transitioning from CDC community level high to medium and the resulting change in indoor masking recommendations.

"It is no longer recommended for all people to wear a mask indoors in public," the task force said.

But hospital visitors and clinic patients are still required to wear masks in patient-serving areas.

Moreover, effective March 26, all travelers entering the CNMI by air or sea will no longer be tested on arrival or on their fifth day after arrival. All travelers are required to complete a mandatory health declaration form.

"While the CNMI did not have an official mask mandate, guidance from the CDC, the CHCC and the Governor's Task Force emphasized the importance of the 3 Ws including wearing a mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," the CNMI government said.

In general, residents do not need to wear masks when outdoors, the CNMI said.