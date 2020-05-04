Jeff Pleadwell has never closed his restaurant in 41 years, he said.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, he's been forced to limit his operations to to-go service, just like many of the island's restaurants.

He said his business has been down by 83% from last year.

"I lose money every day but I must keep my main crew working to support their families," said Pleadwell, the owner of Jeff's Pirates Cove in Ipan, Talofofo.

He said the local government should now lift business restrictions on venues that may facilitate adequate social distancing space, such as Jeff's Pirates Cove.

"My place is 22 acres. Plenty of elbow room," he said. "Health insurance, rents, utilities, bills, vendors – all must be paid by all businesses monthly. If you keep us on shutdown for months, many more will fall."

Pleadwell joins a growing number of business owners and groups that have been calling on Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to reopen the economy, albeit gradually.

The governor extended the public health emergency for 30 days, to June 5.

But some of the social restrictions may be lifted by May 9. This could allow some nonessential businesses to reopen, such as retail stores and real estate businesses.

However, allowing restaurants to resume dine-in service is still under review, and for most eateries, that's a majority of their operations.

Pleadwell said the government of Guam depends on federal funds to ensure its longevity, while small businesses are vulnerable without immediate assistance from GovGuam.

"We pay all our taxes and our employees pay all their withholding taxes into the government of Guam. The government should be covering us and furloughing their own employees," he said.

GovGuam has not had any furloughs, even with a significant drop in revenue. It's also received at least $129 million in direct federal COVID-19 aid, under the CARES Act.

Paycheck Protection Program

To help keep his employees and his restaurant running, albeit at limited capacity, Pleadwell applied for the U.S. Small Business Administration-administered federal Paycheck Protection Program.

His is one of the 508 small businesses on Guam that received approval for the loan program before the program ran out of funds. The PPP reopened Tuesday with fresh federal funding.

"The loan was not difficult to navigate," he said. "Bank of Hawaii helped us through the process."

The program forgives loans if all employees are kept on the payroll or quickly rehired at their current wage.

But Pleadwell said the continuing restrictions make it hard for his business to survive and to hold onto its employees, despite a federal loan.

The longer the shutdown, he said, "the less likely we may be able to keep or bring back people."

Pleadwell's dilemma doesn't end there.

With a federal unemployment program that could grant up to $345 or $945 a week per eligible worker, Pleadwell asks how many will actually want to come back to work.

Many of the island's workers earn much less than the $945 a week in unemployment aid they could potentially receive.

"The loan stipulates 75% of the proceeds must go toward only payroll for several months. This may be hard to accomplish if the economy stays stagnant for a year, which I believe it will," Pleadwell said.

'You don't qualify if you quit'

But employees who choose to be furloughed longer, or remain unemployed, in the hopes of getting COVID-19 federal unemployment aid are in for more bad news.

"You don't qualify if you quit, if you resign," said David Dell'Isola, director of the Guam Department of Labor.

The unemployment check, he said, is supposed to be temporary, until the worker gets back to work, gets a new job or gets back to receiving a normal paycheck.

Employees called back in to work by their employers would still qualify for the unemployment checks, retroactive to the date they were furloughed.

Employers would have to certify that their employees were furloughed, got laid off or had to take pay cuts.

The Guam Department of Labor, however, is still weeks away from opening unemployment program applications for employees, pending the U.S. Department of Labor signed agreement with Guam to roll out one of the two programs, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

A long way to recovery

Pleadwell said the economy needs to be opened soon.

"But as long as the government of Guam may depend on federal money to bail them out, they don't really need us to feed them," he said.

Even if his business opens up fully, he said, it will take a year or longer to get back the numbers of guests his restaurant usually serves.

"Many of our guests are tourists," he said. "I do not think many will have vacation time left or will be traveling for a while after this huge COVID-19 scare."