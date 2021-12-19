With Guam out of the COVID-19 surge brought by the delta variant, Federal Emergency Management Agency nurses tapped to help have started leaving Guam.

On Wednesday and Thursday, a group of nurses made the trip out of Guam with fond memories about the island and its people.

"It's a beautiful island. I'm very glad I came. I'm very sad I'm leaving though. It's just beautiful. I love the weather. Everybody here is so nice. The locals are amazing, the food is amazing," visiting FEMA nurse Michelle Prestin said on Tuesday.

Prestin, who's been a nurse for 13 years, was among the nurses who left Wednesday.

These nurses generally have a 30-day commitment but they have the option to extend their stay, which Prestin did.

Among her last tasks before she ended her Guam journey was to administer COVID-19 vaccines at the village-based family vaccination clinic in Sinajana on Tuesday afternoon.

"Taking care of patients, I'm happy to do that anywhere," she said.

Guam saw surges in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and death rates as a result of the highly virulent delta variant.

Janela Carrera, Department of Public Health and Social Services spokesperson, said some of the 37 visiting FEMA nurses left days ago, while more are leaving this week.

Guam is competing with other states and destinations for nurses throughout the pandemic, she said. Even before the pandemic hit, Guam was already experiencing a nurse shortage.

After emerging from the delta variant surge, DPHSS continues its vaccination campaign especially with the threat of the omicron variant.

Public Health officials said the best thing that residents can do to protect themselves from the virus is to continue wearing masks, maintain distance, wash hands frequently, and get fully vaccinated and boosted.