With Guam's COVID-19 cases rising at a rate of five new cases per day on average, the governor said Wednesday she expected the uptick because more people are getting tested.

More than 16,300 tests have been performed since testing started in March. That’s an estimated 9.2% of the population that has been tested for the virus so far.

“Many of our new cases were identified because of the work of an efficient public health tracing team,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero during Wednesday’s COVID briefing at Adelup.

Thirty-six new cases were confirmed in the past week, and four new patients were hospitalized at Guam Memorial Hospital over the past seven days.

A total of 307 people have contracted the virus on the island as of Wednesday. The total count includes five deaths and 202 who have since recovered.

“Our test positivity rate is only 1.59% and our threshold for concern is at 3%. ... Overall we’ve done better,” said Dr. Felix Cabrera, head of the governor’s medical advisory group. “The key part here is it’s been 88 days since we last had a COVID-related death. Despite seeing fluctuations in our numbers, Guam is doing a great job in protecting the vulnerable.”

However, Cabrera said there is a slight concern because the threshold for Guam to be concerned about new daily cases is five, and recently, the average has been five a day.

Guam has about 10,600 test kits and the governor said the island will be getting more test machines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Because we have the testing capacity, we want to see how well we are doing in the community,” Leon Guerrero said. “Most of the cases we are seeing in positives are household contacts. So, it’s in clusters, which means we can contain better and isolate better. We are monitoring very closely daily on a regular basis. For now, I believe we are doing good as a community.”

She said officials will monitor the situation over the next week or two to determine if Guam is ready to move into Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3.

Thirty community outreach testing events have been held, casting a wider net in the effort to contain the spread of the virus.

At the start of the public health emergency, the government of Guam was only testing select people who had shown symptoms of the virus.

The governor said she would have wanted to roll out the expanded testing early on but said they didn’t have enough test kits to go around.

“The reality is the capacity wasn’t there," she said. "The resources (weren’t) there not just here on our island but throughout the whole U.S. We prioritized those who had symptoms and were more vulnerable. It was the right thing to do. If we had more testing at that time, we would have done mass testing."

“Overall, we’ve done better,” said Cabrera. “Our strategies and capabilities have proven strong.”

GovGuam’s policies during the pandemic have been based on a stable number of new COVID-19 positives, adequate hospital capability to treat new cases as they arise, capacity to test all people with COVID-19 symptoms, and the ability to contact trace efficiently and effectively.

“While we continue to test and contact trace, we all need to do our part, Leon Guerrero said. "You have heard time and time again that we cannot become complacent, and this is true now, more than ever. While most businesses have opened, we still need to practice social distancing of at least six feet. Wear your face masks, even when you’re visiting family or friends. Practice good hygiene. This is how we can beat COVID-19.”