Fifty-three new cases of COVID-19, confirmed Sunday by the Joint information Center, pushed Guam's total number of cases since March to 820.

That's more than double the total from a month ago. The surge in cases followed ramped-up testing of people who were traced after having had close contact with people who have contracted the disease.

Guam's COVID numbers have spiked in a month's time:

• On July 23, the government of Guam Joint Information Center announced a total of 332 confirmed cases of COVID-19; five deaths; and 83 active cases.

• On Sunday, Aug. 23, JIC reported 820 confirmed cases of COVID-19; seven deaths; and 419 active cases.

The surge in confirmed cases also stems from the increase in testing over the past few weeks.

A month ago, Guam saw test numbers that ranged from fewer than 200 tests in a day to around 500.

In the past two weeks, testing has been ramped up, with 1,400 samples collected in one day on Aug. 15. On Sunday, the 53 confirmed cases came from 1,075 samples tested, showing a 4.9% positive rate.

911 center relocates

After close contact with a family member, an emergency medical dispatcher has tested positive for COVID-19, JIC stated in a release Sunday.

To prevent further contagion, the 911 Center, along with its personnel, will be temporarily relocated to the Guam Fire Department headquarters in Hagåtña.

GFD personnel will be conducting thorough decontamination of the dispatch facility and equipment before allowing employees to return, JIC stated.

During the transition, there will be no loss or disruption of 911 services to the community, JIC stated.

GFD expected to have decontamination procedures completed by 6 p.m. Sunday.

Employees at the 911 Center have been wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines while on duty. However, they have been instructed to report any flu-like symptoms to their supervisors for immediate evaluation and isolation, according to JIC.

Aircraft carrier sailors in 'COVID-free bubble'

The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its crew of nearly 5,000 sailors and officers are visiting Guam, but they are restricted to an area pierside and to a beach on Naval Base Guam that keeps them from being near anyone who's not from the warship, a spokesman from the Navy's Joint Region Marianas stated Sunday.

The carrier arrived Saturday morning after a joint naval exercise with Japan Self-Defense Forces in the Philippine Sea.

Naval Base Guam has hosted visiting military ships and their crews under a Safe Haven program, which allows the troops to have rest and recreation on land without coming in contact with the employees and residents on the base or the local civilian community.

"During the ship's time in port, sailors continue to safely take part in recreation and morale activities within the designated beach and pier liberty areas, with no physical interaction with base personnel or anyone not part of the ship's crew," Joint Region Marianas stated in a release.

The aircraft carrier had been at sea for more than 100 days. Masks and social distancing will not be required by the crew while in open-air off-ship spaces within the bubble, the Navy stated.

"To maintain the Safe Haven and preserve the ship's COVID-free bubble, local support personnel made required supply deliveries to the pier prior to the ship's arrival and the pier was properly sanitized before being opened to the crew," Joint Region Marianas stated.

The ship's crew will continue to be screened daily for symptoms of COVID-19 throughout and following the port visit, the military added.

Mobil: Station employee tests positive

Mobil Oil Guam Inc. has confirmed one service station employee at its airport service station tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday following contact tracing by local health authorities.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Mobil airport station has been closed temporarily on 23 August at 3 p.m., in order to undertake thorough deep cleaning. The affected service station employee and other personnel who had any contact with the affected person have been isolated and are placed on home quarantine," Mobil stated.

"Other Mobil stations are not affected and we will continue providing essential fuel supplies to the community with safety as our prime consideration."