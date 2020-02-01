As tourists cancel, local officials confident in readiness efforts

With the World Health Organization indicating there's now a heightened risk of the novel coronavirus becoming a pandemic, Guam has seen at least 1,600 tourist cancellations, mostly from Japan and South Korea.

The cancellations are for visitors who planned to visit Guam this month, said Guam Visitors Bureau spokesman Josh Tyquiengco.

Mary Rhodes, president of the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association, acknowledged "there will be an impact on arrivals."

Guam doesn't have a single case of the novel coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV, but travel agencies in Japan have seen vacation cancellations, primarily between China and Japan, over fears of contracting the virus, according to international reports.

There were more than 9,700 confirmed cases and over 200 deaths from the coronavirus in China as of Friday, according to international reports quoting Chinese officials.

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson, in a statement Thursday, urged the suspension of flights from Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the Philippines, among other sources of Guam-bound travelers. The Philippines had its first confirmed case of 2019-nCoV on Thursday, but more tests are awaiting confirmation.

Nelson confirmed to The Guam Daily Post on Friday that she has changed her mind – she no longer calls for suspension of inbound Guam flights – after a briefing involving local government officials, who discussed Guam's protocols to prevent the virus from reaching Guam.

“I feel confident now that the governor and Public Health and all of our government agencies are working together,” Nelson said as she left the briefing at the Guam Homeland Security and Office of Civil Defense headquarters in Agana Heights.

GVB on Thursday stated Guam's approximately 21,000 workers in the tourism and hospitality industry would be adversely affected if the proposed suspension of flights into Guam were to take place. Japan and South Korea alone account for close to 90% of the more than 1.5 million annual visitor arrivals to Guam.

Legislative Speaker Tina Muña Barnes emphasized the need for the local government to have a united message on the issue.

'Stay calm'

“We need to be on one page,” Barnes said, adding, “I think it’s really important that we continue to stay calm.”

Elected officials including Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero met at the GHS/OCD offices for the briefing.

Sen. Therese Terlaje, who heads the legislative committee that has oversight over health care, said she's confident the Department of Public Health and Social Services is working very closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority and other stakeholders in the community, "to ensure that our response is exactly as CDC recommends, and will be implemented smoothly."

"What remains unclear is who is taking the lead to ensure that travelers are being screened before they are allowed to board a flight to Guam," Terlaje said.

"I still believe that there should be a high-level effort by the governor and our agencies to seek the cooperation of the federal agencies and the airlines to increase screening prior to boarding any airplane headed toward Guam," Terlaje stated. "This remains necessary because the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency is going to do the physical screening of temperature and interviews of suspected exposed travelers, which will not apply to all travelers."

Guam doesn't have direct flights from China. The neighboring Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands has banned the entry of tourists from China who are traveling directly or indirectly to the commonwealth.

'A line of defense set up'

While WHO has stated the world is at a heightened risk, the CDC views Guam as a low-risk area, said DPHSS Medical Director Dr. Janna Manglona.

WHO declared the virus a global health emergency on Friday Guam time.

“Having the WHO declare it a global health problem really helps because everyone is integrated and everyone is on high alert,” said Manglona.

Despite the intense attention, Manglona said, Guam residents have no reason not to feel safe.

“We have a line of defense set up. We are waiting for the other shoe to drop,” she said.

Manglona noted most people who do become infected will have a mild respiratory infection.

DPHSS Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey said there's still a lot to learn about the virus, which international reports say started in an unsanitary food market in Wuhan, China, where livestock was being sold alongside seafood.

“It was an animal virus and over time it mutated, it changed its genomic structure and it can now infect a human being," Unpingco-DeNorcey said. "This is a very new and novel virus. We are learning a lot as we go along.”

Unpingco-DeNorcey said testing for the virus cannot be done locally. A nasal or blood sample must be sent to the CDC in Atlanta for testing.

She said several airlines have implemented screening at the point of departure.

Guam Customs Director Ike Peredo said his agency reviews all flight manifests and is working with federal authorities to identify any high-risk passengers.