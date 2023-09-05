The Department of Public Works has started placing radar speed signs along the island's roads with the purpose of keeping traffic "safe and alert."

Over the weekend, a flyer circulated on social media announcing electronic street signs designed to track driving speed would be taking photos of drivers speeding and subsequently issuing tickets to the registered owners of the vehicles.

As the signs were visible in areas such as Route 10 in Barrigada before Untalan Middle School and Wendy's, Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella told local media the message was not created by GPD, Department of Public Works or other law enforcement agencies.

"If you receive any such messages claiming to be from the Guam Police Department or any law enforcement agency but are unsure of their authenticity, please contact us directly through official channels," Savella stated.

While speeds posted by the signs themselves won't lead to traffic tickets, according to DPW Director Vince Arriola, their deployment is part of an initiative launched by his department's Office of Highway Safety.

"There are two digital signs that'll be placed throughout the roads. ... The purpose is (to) keep traffic safe and alert," Arriola confirmed with The Guam Daily Post.

Deadly crashes

The last sighting of the sign was in Barrigada near the crosswalk in front of Untalan Middle where a student was hit by a car in March. The DPW initiative comes as the island so far has recorded 22 traffic-related deaths this year, with seven of them occurring last month alone.

After confirming GPD was not involved in the viral photo, Savella said the department "remains committed to enhancing road safety" and urged the community to "exercise caution by adhering to posted speed limits on our roadways."

"Regrettably, from January 2023 to August 2023, our island has witnessed a total of 22 tragic traffic fatalities, resulting from various factors, including inattention, distractions, speeding, and alcohol impairment," Savella said. "These incidents underscore the critical importance of responsible driving habits and the need for all motorists to prioritize safety on our roads."

There were 14 traffic fatalities in 2022, according to Post files.