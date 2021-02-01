As unemployment aid concerns rise, senators call in Labor today

Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola has been called to a Legislative informational hearing today to discuss Pandemic Unemployment Assistance concerns, from ineligibility for workers on reduced hours to overpayment and fraud.

At 1 p.m., Sen. Sabina Perez's labor committee will hold an informational hearing on the status of federal unemployment benefit programs.

Those on reduced work hours who received portions of the $500 million-plus unemployment aid payments last year cannot file for PUA this year.

As a result, thousands on Guam lost access to hundreds of dollars to supplement their income while they wait for their work hours to go back to 40 hours a week.

"One of the first things that we must do is to clarify eligibility for the people of Guam, many of whom are struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic, so that they clearly know whether PUA is an option available to them and, if not, what other options are out there," Perez told The Guam Daily Post.

This is the 36th Legislature's first hearing on PUA, under new labor committee leadership.

"As a lawmaker, it's also important that I understand what outstanding issues GDOL is facing with PUA distribution, and how we can help to resolve any challenges in the application process," Perez said.

Guam has to apply the PUA program in accordance with U.S. Department of Labor's revised Jan. 8 guidelines, Dell'Isola said earlier.

Those on reduced work hours were not eligible for PUA in 2020, but states and territories misinterpreted the law, so under the extended program in 2021, Guam follows the USDOL guidelines.

Perez said the labor committee also hopes that Del. Michael San Nicolas will be able to join the hearing.

San Nicolas, Dell'Isola and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero have been seeking a congressional or administrative remedy to allow those on reduced work hours to access PUA.

The informational hearing is open to the public, and will be broadcast live on the Legislature's website.

Perez said she's committed to advocating for the people who've been left out of PUA and find themselves in challenging situations because of the new guidelines.

"I am confident the administration and our congressman will continue to exhaust every opportunity to help workers whose hours have been reduced, and my office is committed to pursuing transparency around this issue and getting information across different levels of government to help our people to access the resources that many so urgently need," Perez said.

GDOL is also working on an implementation plan that, once finalized, could potentially waive the required repayment of PUA overpayment.

It is not going to be a blanket waiver, but, in order for the waiver to kick in, the overpayment has to meet two conditions: it was without fault on the part of the individual; and the repayment would be contrary to equity and good conscience.

Dell'Isola also raised awareness on a requirement for employers to report individuals who, after they are asked to return to work, refuse to do so in order to continue to collect unemployment benefits.

The department said a refusal to return to work is considered fraud, and so is quitting a job in order to receive unemployment benefits.

Right now, those who are unemployed because of the pandemic are eligible to receive $645 a week in unemployment benefits, while many on reduced work hours get paid much less – sometimes as little as $150 a week – so they're seeking fairness.