As warship prepares to depart Guam, 13 sailors retest positive

The USS Theodore Roosevelt will need to have a sufficient number of sailors who are well and ready before the aircraft carrier can head back out to sea.

“The ship remains on the road to recovery and will prepare to get back underway once a critical mass of crew with the required expertise is onboard,” according to Cmdr. Myers Vasquez, a Navy spokesperson.

The military confirmed at least 13 sailors had recently retested positive with COVID-19 several days after 2,900 sailors were moved back onto the ship from isolation on the Navy base or quarantine in Guam hotels. More than 1,000 of the warship's sailors had tested positive for COVID-19 and most have recovered.

“A small number of TR sailors who previously tested COVID-positive and met rigorous recovery criteria retested positive,” he said. “While on board, these sailors self-monitored and adhered to the strict social distancing protocols established by the Navy. These protocols resulted in a small number of close contacts who were also removed from the ship, quarantined and tested.”

The sailors reported experiencing flu-like symptoms and were immediately removed from the ship and placed back in isolation on Naval Base Guam.

“Their close contacts were mapped, and they are receiving the required medical care,” he said. “The patriots aboard TR continue to demonstrate their toughness and the discipline necessary to prevent the spread of this virus. We are committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force. TR medical conducts multiple daily screenings for sailors onboard the ship.”

The sailors who all tested negative and were being held in quarantine in hotels off the military base began returning to the ship on April 29.

The aircraft carrier first docked on Guam after the sailors tested positive in late March.

On May 18, the Navy announced sailors aboard the warship are simulating being underway while moored at Naval Base Guam.

During the simulation, also referred to as fast cruise, the crew will simulate normal at-sea conditions while testing the critical systems required to sustain the ship during its upcoming operations.

“Fast cruise is a major milestone for the ship and for the crew,” said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, commanding officer of the Theodore Roosevelt. “Our sailors have tested all of the ship’s systems individually, but this is our opportunity to integrate all of that together and show that Theodore Roosevelt is ready and able to go back to sea.”

The Navy said the ship is one step closer to recommencing its scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific after passing “a rigorous certification process before deployment, validating the crew’s ability to safely navigate, launch and recover aircraft, and respond to on-board emergencies.”