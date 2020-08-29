Mayor Frankie A. Salas has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from Mayor’s Council of Guam.

Salas, of Asan-Maina, is in home quarantine. Staff of the mayor’s office are advised to stay at home and will be tested as well, the release states.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will be conducting contact tracing.

The mayor’s office will be closed for deep cleaning. Residents can email asanmainamayor@gmail.com over the weekend for assistance. On Monday, residents can call the Mayor’s Council of Guam office at 472-6940 or 477-8461. Council employees will relay concerns or request for assistance.

This invisible enemy of ours has hit the Mayor’s Council of Guam,” the Council writes. “Our MCOG family prays for the quick recovery of Mayor Salas … Please continue to always wear a mask, keep 6 feet distancing, and wash your hands.”