Asan-Maina Mayor's Office closed after mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Asan-Maina Mayor Frankie Salas has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from Mayors' Council of Guam.

Salas is in home quarantine. Staff of the mayor’s office are advised to stay at home and will be tested as well, the release states.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will be conducting contact tracing.

MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan said they are working with Public Health to ensure anyone who may have come into contact with the mayor also is tested.

The mayor’s office will be closed for deep cleaning. Residents can email asanmainamayor@gmail.com over the weekend for assistance. On Monday, residents can call the Mayors' Council of Guam office at 472-6940 or 477-8461. MCOG employees will relay concerns or request for assistance.

"This invisible enemy of ours has hit the Mayors' Council of Guam,” the council stated. “Our MCOG family prays for the quick recovery of Mayor Salas. ... Please continue to always wear a mask, keep 6 feet distancing, and wash your hands.”