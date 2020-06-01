The man who died after he crashed his motorcycle along Route 1 – Marine Corps Drive in Asan last month has been identified by the Guam Police Department as 31-year-old David Frank Nededog.

An autopsy was performed on May 31 confirming that Nededog’s death was due to multiple blunt force trauma. It was ruled accidental, according to GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

A makeshift memorial with flowers and a candle was set up along the guardrail at the crash site in honor of Nededog.

His death marked the ninth-traffic related death this year.

On May 5, officers with the GPD’s Highway Patrol Division responded to the scene of the crash at the area referred to as Dead Man’s Curve.

Nededog was found pulseless, and first responders were unable to revive him due to the seriousness of his injuries.