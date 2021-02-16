Ash Wednesday this year will include parking lot Masses, according to the schedule released by the Archdiocese of Agana. It's just one of the island's traditions that will have adjustments due to the pandemic.

This year, instead of ashes being pressed on to an individual's forehead, ashes will be sprinkled on parishioner's heads, the Vatican recently announced. While Catholic leaders said it's nothing new to some parts of the world, it's being made a uniform practice aimed at avoid skin-to-skin contact in light of COVID-19.

With the island in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2, Mass attendance restricted to no more than 50 percent of the church capacity. The island's Catholics are asked to follow their pastor's and church ushers' instructions whether attending Mass in the parking lot. Everyone is also asked to wear masks, practice social distance protocols inside the churches, and sanitize their hands upon entering the churches.

Ash Wednesday, which falls on Feb. 17, is traditionally the start of the Lenten season, a time of fasting and prayer. On Guam, thousands of local faithful will make their way to one of the Masses scheduled by the Archdiocese of Agana to receive the ash that symbolizes the dust from which God created man.

Ash Wednesday takes place 46 days before Easter Sunday, according to Catholics Online.

According to the archdiocese, Ash Wednesday Masses will be celebrated as follows:

Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica

7 a.m., 12:10 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Our Lady of Purification, Maina

6 p.m.

Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Heights

6 p.m.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Agat

7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Niño Perdido Y Sagrada Familia Church, Asan

11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

San Vicente/San Roque Catholic Church, Barrigada

6 a.m., noon and 6 p.m. indoor with physical presence. Noon and 6 p.m. will be live-streamed.

Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago

6:30 a.m. Mass; Noon - Word and Ashes; 5 p.m. Mass

Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo

6 a.m., 8 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

St. Andrew Kim Church, Dededo

7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inarajan

6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj

6 a.m and 6 p.m.

Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao

6 a.m., noon, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Mass will be in church and parking lot. Only the 7 p.m. Mass will be live-streamed on Facebook and Instagram.

San Dimas & Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Merizo

6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Nuestra Señora De Las Aguas Church, Mongmong

6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Ordot

6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Assumption of our Lady Catholic Church, Piti

Noon and 6 p.m.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Santa Rita

6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m

St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana

5:30 a.m. Stations of the Cross; 6:30 a.m. Mass in church and parking lot; 4:15 p.m. Stations of the Cross; 5 p.m. Mass in church and parking lot

San Miguel Church, Talofofo

7 a.m. and 5 p.m. inside church, front canopies and parking lot; Mass will be broadcast on FM97.1 and church tower speakers.

St. Anthony Catholic Church, co-patron St. Victor, Tamuning

6 a.m., 9 a.m. (school Mass), 12:15 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto

6 a.m. Holy Mass; 5:30 p.m. Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass

Blessed Diego Luis De San Vitores Church, Tumon

6:30 a.m. in-church only; 6 p.m. in-church and parking lot

San Dionisio Catholic Church, Umatac

7 p.m.

Santa Bernadita Catholic Church, Agafa Gumas, Yigo

6 a.m. - Holy Mass with distribution of Ashes; noon - Liturgy of the Word with distribution of Ashes; 6 p.m. - Holy Mass with distribution of Ashes - live stream

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo

6 a.m.; 12:10 p.m.; 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona

6 a.m., 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.