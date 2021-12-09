Asiana Airlines, South Korea's second largest carrier, has scrapped plans to return to Guam on Dec. 23 and moved the new fly date to Jan. 30, 2022 in response to the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant globally and the subsequent travel restrictions.

"With the reinforcement of entry restrictions and quarantine regulations due to the spread of COVID-19 omicron, re-operational period of Incheon-Guam has been postponed," Asiana Airlines announced on its website Wednesday.

The omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 has not been confirmed on Guam, but Department of Public Health and Social Services officials on Thursday morning said there's a "good chance" that it's already here, considering that it's been confirmed in a person in Hawaii with no travel history.

When Asiana Airlines resumes its flights to Guam in 2022, that would be 19 years since it stopped flying the route in 2003.

It will be a twice-a-week flight between Incheon and Guam.

Asiana said travelers who have purchased Guam-bound tickets for December will not be charged cancellation fees, and will be able to change their flight date or get a refund.

"We are sorry to announce our delay on re-operational date between Incheon and Guam and hope you understand our decision as we follow the reinforcement of quarantine regulations and entry restrictions of our government," Asiana Airlines said. "We sincerely look forward to traveling with you in a better situation."

The Guam Visitors Bureau and the island's tourism industry in general have been looking forward to Asiana Airlines' return to the island this month after the tourism business took a sharp decline because of the pandemic.

GVB has been touting its high COVID-19 vaccination rate, fewer cases and positivity rate, robust testing and treatment, and businesses in general implementing pandemic health and safety restrictions.

Last week, GVB officials announced that a group incentive travel booking with 500 passengers cancelled their trip to Guam amid concerns with omicron and travel restrictions.

South Korea imposed a 10-day quarantine for all inbound travelers in response to the omicron variant. This halted an earlier exemption given to fully vaccinated people.

This story will be updated.