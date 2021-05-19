Guam police officers responded to an assault complaint in Agat and ended up arresting a 56-year-old man who now faces drug charges.

Jim Ignacio Quidachay was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and assault as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect walked up to the victim and started throwing punches.

The alleged assault was reported on San Francisco Street in Agat on April 27.

The victim was able to defend himself, documents state.

The suspect took off before police showed up.

Police located the suspect on Monday, documents state.

During a search, officers found a glass pipe that fell out of his shorts, documents state.

The suspect allegedly tried to hide it by stomping on the pipe and dragging it away with his feet.

“I don’t know where that came from, sir," he allegedly told police.

Authorities also found four small resealable bags, one of which contained methamphetamine, documents state.

The suspect denied knowing how the drugs got into his pockets, documents state.