Assistance to homeless coming within two weeks

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority is waiting for directions from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on the use of multiple funding sources to assist the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hopefully, that direction comes this weekend, said GHURA Director Ray Topasna. HUD will allow GHURA and the administration to decide how grant funding will be spent, he added.

"In other words, the direction isn’t coming from them if we are talking about emergency shelters to address the homeless. That would be a local policy decision," Topasna said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said a shelter solution should be available within the next two weeks.

"There's some fixes that need to be done," she added.

Leon Guerrero has said the guidance offered by federal authorities is not to confine the homeless in one place but to bring resources to them. People's civil rights and liberties also need to be taken into consideration when responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor added.

"Wherever they are, we're trying to set up tents – individual tents, maybe. Be able to have port-a-potty, shower, that kind of stuff, and monitor them that way," Leon Guerrero said in a past press briefing.

As Guam continues to battle COVID-19, there have been calls to assist the homeless population amid concerns they are not receiving proper medical assistance and may be spreading the disease.

On March 26, the governor stated her administration was seeking ways to temporarily shelter the homeless, but there has been little information regarding that initiative since.

Sen. James Moylan wrote to the governor calling for an update to the community. Melissa Savares, the mayor of Dededo and president of the Mayors' Council of Guam, said mayors have not heard from the administration after an initial request for assistance on where they can guide the homeless for shelter.