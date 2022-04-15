Assisted living provider recruiting in Guam

A Michigan-based assisted living provider is expanding its recruitment to Guam for up to 25 individuals willing to work as caregivers for the elderly in Michigan, prompted by challenges the pandemic has brought on recruiting staff.

Dockerty Health Care Services will hold a job fair at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa on Monday, April 18, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 3:30 to 6 p.m., company officials said.

The company has eight Woodland Terrace assisted living and senior living communities in Michigan, from Bridgman to Traverse City.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Tim Dockerty, chief executive officer at Dockerty Health Care, on Tuesday said this is the first time the company is recruiting in Guam, where between 15 and 25 caregivers could be hired, at a time when so many remain out of a job, especially those in the pandemic-hit tourism industry.

"I do believe this to be a good opportunity for people on Guam," Dockerty told The Guam Daily Post via email. "I know that assisted living is something that will likely exist in Guam in the future. So if these employees decided to return they would be well positioned to start this on the island."

A high school education and U.S. citizenship or green card are prerequisites to apply.

Dockerty, who will be traveling here for the job fair along with Dockerty Health Care head nurse Mary Dockerty, said interested applicants would only need to bring their resume and identification card to the job fair.

The company said it is willing to train a select group of individuals who are interested in a career serving seniors.

"Depending on the candidate, the training can take from one week to one month," Dockerty said.

The assisted living industry in general has become more challenged in recruiting staff since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Michigan, like many states in the mainland, doesn't have enough workers to fill the job openings in assisted living, Dockerty Health Care said.

Why Guam?

Dockerty Health Care has turned its attention to recruiting in Guam for specific reasons.

First, the tourism industry on island was devastated by the pandemic, and while it is starting to rebound, it is unknown when it will return to pre-pandemic levels, the company said.

Guam's current unemployment rate is about 8% – significantly higher than the current national rate of 3.8%.

Second, according to the company, "Guamanians in general are very caring people, which is the most important attribute for a successful caregiver serving the rapidly growing senior population in the assisted living setting."

Third, the company said assisted living does not currently exist here, although some have studied the feasibility.

"Eventually there will be assisted living communities on Guam as the above 65, 75, and 85 age groups are growing dramatically on Guam," Dockerty Health Care said. So those who will be recruited by Dockerty Health Care would be well positioned to start the industry on Guam.

The company would be paying for recruited caregivers' travel to Michigan, Dockerty said.

For more information, email the company at timothy@dockertyhealth.com or Dockerty Health Care recruitment consultant Ted Lewis at theodorelewis@yahoo.com.

Lewis told The Guam Daily Post that Dockerty Health Care has also started recruiting caregivers from Puerto Rico.

In encouraging island residents to consider a job in Michigan, Dockerty Health Care said the state has "many of the earth's most scenic spots with beautiful springs, comfortable summers, gorgeous colorful falls and a winter wonderland that draws winter sports enthusiasts from around the world."