The cost of owning a home on Guam, in today’s real estate market can be a pretty penny. Location often is a big factor in a buyer’s decision, but in this market, you have to think out of the box, according to Donna Blas, Remax Enterprise Realty associate broker, who is licensed on Guam and in South Carolina.

“Location is always key when buying in any market, be it a seller's market or a buyer's market,” Blas said.

In this market, buyers have to be creative, because the major investment could have the home buyer on the hook for 30 years.

“You’ll always pay the price for location no matter what. So if you’re a buyer and you’re looking for something, I highly recommend not even considering location because the more convenient, the better, but the higher the price,” Blas said.

Guam is not a large island at about 30 miles long and 8.5 miles wide. Having to commute isn’t as bad as elsewhere.

“In my opinion, the commute on Guam isn't as bad as the states where many commute over an hour to get to (and from) work. In the states, people buy 'out of town' to get the cheaper rates and are even willing to commute to save money. But the trend is that the out-of-town areas become popular and then they move out further,” Blas said.

Not buying for location can save money, but a decent home on Guam can still cost upward of $300,000.

'Build equity'

There are other ways, however, to turn the dream of homeownership into reality, like opting to buy a condo instead of a single-family dwelling.

Siska Hutapea of CornerStone Valuation Inc., said your first home buy, doesn’t have to be your dream home.

“If I were a young couple without family land I would start with what I could afford. So start with a condominium because it’s affordable. Then build equity and move to a bigger house later on as equity is built. You don’t have to start with your dream home, but start somewhere," she said.

According to Hutapea, buying land is another option to eventual homeownership.

“If you do have or can find land that’s affordable for you or you have family land then you could build on your land because most of the time that’s a sure way to build equity,” Hutapea said.

She said depending on where you buy, land can be purchased for upward of $50,000.

“You could build a small house. Start with like 1,000 square feet, but design it so that you could expand,” Hutapea said.

The cost of land has also increased. While a buyer may save on a land purchase, Hutapea said to keep in mind that construction costs to build a home would be comparable to purchasing an existing house lot.

According to Blas, hope is not lost for families looking to go from renting to owning their homes.

“Right now I'm helping a young couple buy land but that requires at least 30% down on a 15-year loan at 6.5% APR. As an alternative I'm helping them to find a contractor to do a turnkey construction and get a (Rural Development) loan instead of a land loan," she said.

The Rural Development home loan program is a great first-time home buyer loan, according to Blas.

“In this market, you have to be creative and think out of the box, especially for buyers who don’t qualify for subsidized housing and can’t afford the current market values. It’s always the middle class that gets the crunch," she said.