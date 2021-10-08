Astumbo Elementary locked down after suspected gunshots

Students and staff at Astumbo Elementary School went into lockdown at 2:28 p.m. Thursday after suspected gunshots were heard, officials said.

"In abundance of caution, Astumbo Elementary School administrators initiated a lockdown and contacted the Guam Police Department at 2:30 p.m.," stated GDOE spokesperson Michelle Franquez.

She said after a cursory assessment of the area, the Guam Police Department gave the all-clear and the lockdown was lifted at 2:55 p.m. Students were then dismissed for the day.

Elementary school students are typically released at 2:43 p.m., Franquez said, noting that school administrators ensured all students were safe as they awaited police.

GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said officers who responded found no threat at the Dededo school.