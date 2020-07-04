Astumbo Elementary School closes after worker tests positive for COVID-19

A worker at Astumbo Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19 forcing the school's closure as a Grab-N-Go site for the School Meal Program.

On Saturday, July 4, the Guam Department of Education learned that a Grab-N-Go School Meal Program worker at AES tested positive for COVID-19, the Joint Information Center stated.

The worker had been tested as part of contact tracing.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez closed AES to allow for deep cleaning of the campus over the next several days. Testing will be coordinated by the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS).

Officials said Astumbo Elementary parents can pick up summer school Grab-N- Go learning packets at Finegayan Elementary School on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. until further notice.

Daily precautions are taken at GDOE school sites to safeguard the health and safety of employees, volunteers, and families. Not only are schools cleaned and sanitized daily, but all workers and volunteers are required to wear a mask while on campus. Additionally, those handling food items are also required to use both masks and gloves. Further, the cafeterias follow all safety and sanitary procedures and practices. Unauthorized personnel are not allowed in the cafeteria food preparation area.

Grab-N-Go School Meal Program distribution will continue at the remaining 11 sites this week and GDOE will continue to ensure that safety measures are followed at all sites. Participants are reminded to wear a mask when picking up meals, to stay in their vehicles, and follow directions.

Anyone feeling ill or with COVID-19 symptoms should not pick up meals from a Grab-N-Go distribution site. School meals are distributed from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the following locations:

North:

● F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School

● Maria Ulloa Elementary School

● Wettengel Elementary School

Central:

● Agana Heights Elementary School

● B.P. Carbullido Elementary School

● George Washington High School

● John F. Kennedy High School

● Jose Rios Middle

South:

● Inarajan Elementary School

● M.U. Lujan Elementary School

● Southern High School