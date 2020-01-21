Asuncion-Nace joins GDOE as finance deputy

Dr. Zeny Asuncion-Nace has joined the Guam Department of Education as its new deputy superintendent of finance and administrative services, according to a press release.

Asuncion-Nace would officially take her position on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Asuncion-Nace to GDOE leadership team," Superintendent Jon Fernandez said. "We are confidant that her progressive experience will help to guide the department forward as it works continually improve and address challenges in areas including the budget and department's efforts to remove special conditions associated with high risk."

Asuncion-Nace has over 20 years of experience in various managerial and consulting capacities within the federal, state, and local government. She has also performed federal financial and compliance audits in sectors including health care, water, power, higher education, and pension plans.

Asuncion-Nace has served as an audit manager/consultant with Deloitte in Guam and Micronesia for the past eight years, and previously served as chief auditor of the Office of Public Accountability. Most recently, she was comptroller at the University of Guam.

She continues to serve as a UOG adjunct faculty member for International Accounting, Professional Ethics, Auditing Theory; a guest lecturer for Governance and Polices at the UOG School of Business; and as a resource instructor for CPA Examination Review Course for Auditing and Business Economic Concepts.