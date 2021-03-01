Asylum seekers have camped out at the front lawn of Adelup as they begin a hunger strike that they hope will bring attention and some level of resolution to their plight.

Four individuals from Russia who are waiting for their petitions for asylum on Guam plan had pitched tents on the lawn with signs saying, "Freedom to move," and "CBP Stop violating the law".

Other asylum-seekers, out of a group of 30 to 40 individuals, are involved in organizing and supporting the strike and plan on appearing in the evenings to show solidarity with those participating.

Guam has been host to many Russians fleeing political persecution in their country. A now-rescinded parole program for Russian nationals allowed easier entry into Guam and the CNMI, and made for an important commodity when in need of quick escape.

One needs to be on U.S. soil to apply for asylum in the U.S. The island being a U.S. territory and the former parole program were important factors to choosing Guam, said Tatiana, one of the asylum seekers.

Now in Guam, some Russian asylum seekers have attempted to travel to the states - some to find work, others due to medical needs.

Those seeking medical treatment attempted to leave "either because of the price of medical services or because they just don't have doctors (on island) who can cure their health-related problem," Kate said.

That isn't unique. Island residents regularly leave Guam to pursue medical care in the states or elsewhere.

But U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is preventing these asylum seekers from boarding flights to Honolulu, finding them inadmissible through the pre-inspection process under federal law.