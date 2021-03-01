Asylum-seekers say wait is taking a toll

Editor's note: This is the fourth in a series about asylum-seekers from Russia who are waiting on Guam.

Four individuals from Russia who are waiting for their petitions for asylum on Guam plan on going on a hunger strike starting today in hopes doing so would call attention to their plight on the island.

Other asylum-seekers, out of a group of 30 to 40 individuals, are involved in organizing and supporting the strike and plan on appearing in the evenings to show solidarity with those participating.

An asylum applicant who goes by Yurii said he will participate to help bring attention to the Russians' situation. Others who spoke to The Guam Daily Post will be in a supporting role.

"A lot of us have families, a lot of us have kids," said Kate, who added that her health conditions won't allow her to participate with her husband.

"Personally, for my family, I cannot go publicly on a hunger strike because I have my kids, I have my job. And if I quit my job, I won't have money to feed my kids. So this is a big responsibility for me as a mother," Tatiana said.

The COVID-19 pandemic creates an even more fragile situation. There will be no one to help them if they lose their jobs or get evicted from their homes, according to Kate.

"Will be much drama for TV and newspapers, but the risk is too big. We still want to live, right?" she said.

Regardless of where the hunger strike takes them, according to Tatiana, Andrew and the others, it lends a sense of desperation for men and women who fled their country only to find themselves locked in limbo and left to navigate a system that they feel has exhausted their options.

"Sometimes, you can just wake up and just cry. Because of this situation. Sometimes I just cry all day," Natalia said. "It's kind of hard to live like that. You don't know what's going on. You don't know what's going to be tomorrow. Especially for people who have mental issues, or any kind of mental problems."

Sometimes you don't want to do anything, not to eat, not to work, and sometimes you are looking for that "fifth corner" to hide in, Tatiana said.

The animosity that creeps into the comment sections on social media about their wait hasn't escaped their attention either.

Kate said most of them will wait for their asylum to be granted so they can travel because they cannot go back to Russia, where they say they may be arrested or killed. It is a choice between a fast death or slower death on island, her husband reiterated.

"When we see all these hate comments under the articles about our situation, those people who tell, 'Go back to Russia, just send them back. They do not love Guam, just send them back.' ... What they are really doing, they are telling us, 'You people go and commit suicide.' Because some of us, if they go back to Russia, they will be killed," Kate said.

"I just want those people to hear me. It's not because we don't like Guam. It's a beautiful island. ... It's not because of the island. It's the whole situation. I just want you to understand the situation from all sides."