At a stop sign, where exactly should you stop?

The Department of Public Works provides these following reminders for a week of safe driving.

• An eight-sided red STOP sign indicates that you must make a full “STOP” whenever you see this sign. Stop at the white limit line (a wide white line painted on the street) or before entering the crosswalk. If a limit line or crosswalk is not painted on the street, stop before entering the intersection. Check traffic in all directions before proceeding.

• A three-sided red YIELD sign indicates that you must slow down and be ready to stop, if necessary, to let any vehicle, bicyclist, or pedestrian pass before you proceed.

• A square red and white regulatory sign indicates that you must follow the sign’s instruction. For example, the DO NOT ENTER sign means do not enter a road or off ramp where the sign is posted (usually on a freeway off ramp).

• A WRONG WAY sign may or may not be posted with the DO NOT ENTER sign. If you see one or both of these signs, drive to the side of the road and stop. You are going against traffic. When safe, back out or turn around and return to the road you were on. At night if you are going the wrong way, the road reflectors will shine red in your headlights.

• A sign that has a red circle with a red line through it always indicates “NO.” The picture inside the circle shows what you cannot do. The sign may be shown with or without words.

Guam construction update

Motorists are advised to drive cautiously through the construction zones, observe all posted speed limit and construction signs, and carefully heed flaggers. Alternative routes and/or adjusting drive times when feasible are encouraged.

Route 3 widening

Construction activities continue along Route 3 from just north of Route 28 to Potts Junction. Activities along Chalan Lumasa at the Route 3 intersection will require temporary lane shifts and diversions. Motorists are advised to drive cautiously through all construction zones and observe the posted speed limit and construction signs.

Route 1/Route 8 resurfacing and Route 8/Canada-Toto Loop intersection

On Monday, Thursday and Friday, the DPW contractor will be installing traffic sensor loops along the Route 8/10/16 intersection. There will be intermittent lane closures and lane shifts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Motorists are advised to drive cautiously through the construction zones, observe all posted speed limit and construction signs. Taking alternate routes and/or adjusting drive times is encouraged.

Harmon Industrial Park Roadway Rehabilitation

Hawaiian Rock Products will be performing survey and layout work on Harmon Industrial Park Road from Black Construction to the IT&E office intersection. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be minor lane shifts. Harmon Metal Road, from the former Pernix building to Harmon Industrial Park, will reopen to traffic in the late afternoon of Dec. 27.