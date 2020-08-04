Jonan F. Guzman is looking forward to his senior year at Father Duenas Memorial School.

"The first day of school was very exciting for my friends and me, because it was the beginning of our senior year," he said.

He said juniors and seniors had different schedules from the sophomores and freshmen, which was something different this school year.

One of the underclassmen, sophomore Connor Balajadia, said he enjoyed his first day of school, and he too, was happy to see his friends again.

Both Guzman and Balajadia noted that they had to follow health and safety protocols in light of the pandemic, including wearing masks and standing 6 feet apart from one another.

"Once we entered the classrooms, we needed to sanitize our hands and disinfect the desks, which were separated 6 feet apart," Guzman said. "During lunch, we were asked to eat outside if the cafeteria was filled at 50% capacity. Our lunches were given in small disposable containers. But other than that, the lunches were super yummy."

Superintendent of Catholic schools Juan Flores said the first day of school went well overall.

"But it was definitely a time for learning for the guys," he said, noting that while students did a good job of wearing their masks and maintaining social distancing, there were times, like while they were eating their snacks in the hallways, that they had to be reminded.

"They had to be reminded that they couldn't just bunch up in groups," Flores said. "I was glad that a teacher was walking around with a 6-foot PVC pipe to remind everyone what it meant to stay 6 feet apart."

Flores said it's going to take a while for returning students to get accustomed to the new protocols, and for the new students – roughly a quarter of the 380-student population – to get accustomed to the campus and the pandemic-inspired rules.

James Logan, a freshman, said the first day was "alright."

"It was scary at first but throughout the day I got used to it," he said, noting the protocols – like the spacing between desks – were new. "Other than that, class was normal."

No busing this week

The superintendent said the school found a way to accommodate the entire school population.

"Everyone was at school at the same time," he said.

Flores said there will be no busing services this first week of school as they are still working on the schedule with the Department of Public Works, which is dependent on the health and safety requirements from the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

He said in discussions with DPHSS, they'd like to have one student in each seat.

"And Public Works, on the other hand, is saying no restrictions as long as everyone wears a mask. I think we'll end up somewhere in the middle," he said.