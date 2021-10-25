At least 4 inches of rainfall this weekend

Local flooding in Malesso was reported Saturday, and a strong thunderstorm with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour blew through the southern village Sunday – part of a rainy weekend brought on by a passing tropical weather system.

"'Tis the season," said Landon Aydlett, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office in Tiyan, referencing that the island is in an active period of the year for cyclone formation.

The local NWS office recorded up to 3.5 inches of rainfall Friday and Saturday and had a preliminary report of half an inch of rain Sunday, before the "strong thunderstorm in southern Guam waters" was reported.

"So it's not been bad, but we have these convective bands come over the island with the heavier showers embedded – because the soils are so saturated from the last several days of rainfall, this rain is going to immediately turn to runoff. And that's where we had problems last night," Aydlett said Sunday. "When we have a good half hour to an hour of sustained, moderate to heavy showers, that causes some minor flooding problems."

Conditions should clear beginning today, as Tropical Depression 25W continues to move north, taking its associated rain and wind with it, according to Aydlett.

"We're going to see the heaviest showers, thunderstorms and the overcast, cloudy conditions – that's all going to move northward as well. About 100 miles, 150 miles south of us are much better weather conditions. And so we're going to see that all shift over the Mariana Islands over the next 24 to 36 hours," he said.

Local residents should be prepared for another system or two to breeze by the archipelago.

"We'll probably see another two or three rounds of tropical weather in the region. That's definitely not out of the question. This doesn't mean we're going to take a direct hit by tropical cyclones, or that they are guaranteed to be all misses. This is something that we have to watch out for closely during the season," Aydlett said.