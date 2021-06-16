Atkins Kroll unveils $1.3M Lexus showcase

The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop Atkins Kroll from investing $1.3 million for the design, planning, and construction of a newly remodeled home for its flagship brand Lexus, AK stated in a press release.

On June 10, Atkins Kroll Managing Director of Asia Developing Markets Alex Hammett and President Wendi Herring hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the new luxury showcase aimed at bringing a new level of experience to Lexus owners on Guam, AK stated in the release.

“The luxury industry is a market segment in constant growth and one that will continue to grow despite the dramatic effects of the spread of COVID-19,” said Hammett. “We are hopeful that our investment of over $1.3 million will amaze our customers to a new level of Lexus experience.”

The new showcase encompasses 3,860 square feet and includes the Lexus lounge, which covers 1,155 square feet. The showcase was designed to replace the luxury feel and design of Lexus vehicles, according to the release.

“It’s a showcase rather than a showroom because it really compliments the beauty and brand of the Lexus. We hope you feel that luxury experience that the jewel box offers,” said Herring.

Thirty-two years ago, Atkins Kroll offered the Lexus brand with a single LS400 vehicle. Since then, the Lexus lineup has expanded and today, there are more than 18 different models to choose from.

“We are committed to making sure that Lexus maintains its position as the No. 1 vehicle for luxury buyers,” said Tom Mazzei, Atkins Kroll sales director.