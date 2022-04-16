An elderly man is recovering at Guam Regional Medical City after he was attacked by a man known to him.

According to court documents, the victim had police remove the suspect and a woman from his residence Thursday afternoon because they were arguing.

The suspect contacted the victim in the evening before the alleged attack occurred to ask if he could come by to pick up food, according to court documents.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The victim was found bleeding from the head and had suffered a fractured jaw, documents state, and he was rushed to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Daniel Petrache Depamaylo, 50, was charged with aggravated assault and family violence as third-degree felonies.

He appeared Friday afternoon before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan.

“Thank God the victim lived in this matter,” said Assistant Attorney General Jeremiah Luther. He said the victim was able to identify his attacker.

Depamaylo is being held on $10,000 cash bail.

It was said in court that he was convicted in 2015 in a mutual combat case.