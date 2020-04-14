Two people have been placed under arrest in connection with an apparent burglary that turned violent outside of an apartment building in Harmon early Monday morning.

"It happened so fast. I was yelling for everybody to wake up," said one victim, who asked not to be named for his safety.

Five masked men reportedly were checking on cars in the parking lot of the apartment building in Harmon just before 2 a.m. when the victim confronted the group and asked them to leave the property.

"These guys were trying to get into my house. They were screaming, 'I will kill you,'" he said.

The suspects used a "huge stone" to smash and break the victim’s windows and door to his unit along with the window to his car. A broken concrete block was seen with some of the shards of a shattered window at the home.

A portion of the incident was caught on a neighbor’s video surveillance. Guam police were called to the scene and were able to apprehend two of the suspects nearby.

Authorities have not released details about the pair who were arrested.

However, the incident was apparently just one of several recent disturbances in that same building in which its residents had been burglarized.

A Guam realtor, Ellen Wilkinson, said three people showed up to the apartment and stole a pickup truck on April 9. It was later recovered after the suspects ditched it in an area behind Harmon McDonald’s, she said.

She said those same suspects returned over the weekend attempting to break into other parked cars.

After reviewing video surveillance footage, Wilkinson believes these are the same suspects who attacked her tenants on Monday.

Protect yourself

She followed up with officers at the Tumon Precinct Command that same morning and was furious over the response she was given by authorities.

"Here’s what they told me. They said, 'Ellen, we have over 9,900 cases and only four or five police officers to take care of those crime reports,'" said Wilkinson. "Police tell me in front of my face, 'Ellen, protect yourself, there is nothing I can do about it.' I was shocked! So, what should we do, arm ourselves?"

Wilkinson is upset and hopes more will be done to keep the community safe from criminal activity.

"I am scared they would come back. My tenants are so scared. They cannot sleep," she said. "I am urging the government to do something and to protect the residents on top of what they are doing with coronavirus."

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said the comments Wilkinson claims officers made to her are "not a reflection of the Guam Police Department."

"Officers are doing their very best. These crimes where people don’t care is reason to step up our game," Tapao said.

He added the police commander has instructed personnel to increase patrol and said GPD will field all complaints and pursue them.

"I just don’t feel safe," Wilkinson said.