Two teens accused of invading a home and damaging cars and other property at the Harmon Breeze apartments early Monday have been released from custody and given a notice to appear in court in 2023.

Raphyki Max Kinam, 19, faces charges of terrorizing, conspiracy and guilty established by complicity.

BK K Petrus, 19, faces charges of disorderly conduct, conspiracy, guilt established by complicity, criminal mischief, public drunkenness and underage consumption of alcohol.

The Guam attorney general's office, in a statement, acknowledged it had to weigh concerns about crowding in the island's jail as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds. At the same time, the AG's office states it's still seeking to send behind bars defendants "who pose the highest risk of danger to the community."

Alleged threat to kill

One of the victims in the Harmon incident told The Guam Daily Post the suspects had threatened to kill.

Five masked men reportedly were checking on cars in the parking lot of the apartment building in Harmon just before 2 a.m. Monday when the victim confronted the group and asked them to leave the property.

"These guys were trying to get into my house. They were screaming, 'I will kill you,'" said the victim, who asked that his name be withheld.

Police officers responded to the attempted home invasion at the apartment building around 2 a.m.

Some of the apartment's vehicles were damaged. A security door was left broken and a glass window to one of the units was shattered.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said several suspects were believed to have damaged multiple cars and apartment units.

Criminal investigators and officers from the Tumon Precinct investigated and through interviews and surveillance footage were able to find the two suspects in the Tamuning and Harmon areas.

Neighbors said the area has been burglarized multiple times in recent days.

Who poses 'highest risk'?

The Office of the Attorney General of Guam issued a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the case.

"The AG's office, along with many other jurisdictions in the nation, have to weigh concerns of spreading the virus to correctional employees, the prison population, and our community in general against the immediate incarceration of offenders."

The AG's office "still continues to recommend confinement for defendants who pose the highest risk of danger to the community and will continue to put careful thought into its decisions during the quarantine period and beyond," according to its statement.

"Whether a person is booked and released or booked and confined, every person will still have to face the justice system," the AG's office stated. "And if found guilty, each person will be held accountable for his actions. The teen suspects in the recent Harmon case are no exception."

The AG's office "continues to investigate the matter and may charge the teen suspects at any time within the three years noted" in the notice to appear in court, the AG's office stated.