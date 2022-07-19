A man who was accused of breaking into a Tamuning apartment unit on Friday was arrested after police found drugs.

Gregory Lathaniel Reese, 42, was charged with attempted burglary as a second-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, officers responded to a burglary in progress when they found the suspect at the rear balcony area.

Reese allegedly told police the victim was expecting him and that he was allowed to enter through the back window.

The victim allegedly admitted to knowing the suspect stating, “Would a true friend try to break into your own home?”

During the investigation, police learned the suspect’s car was reported stolen last December, documents state.

Authorities searched the car and found four pills, a plastic bag with methamphetamine, and a syringe with liquid residue that was determined to be meth, documents state.