Attempted drug smuggler seeks early release from federal prison

A man who was convicted of attempting to smuggle 52.6 grams of meth into Guam through the Barrigada Post Office in 2014 is seeking early and compassionate release from the Bureau of Prisons.

Franklin John Salas, through his attorney Briana Kottke, filed a motion in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday to reduce his nine-year prison sentence due to his health.

Salas suffers from multiple medical conditions including diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetic neuropathy, diabetic cataracts and chronic kidney disease, and has twice contracted the coronavirus, court documents state.

He is also in need of surgery on his right knee.

"Two COVID-19 infections, two bone fractures and a wheelchair later, Franklin is certainly not in better shape than when he walked into the care and custody of the BOP," the motion states. "Franklin has shown he has extraordinary and compelling circumstances ... because he is suffering from a serious physical or medical condition that substantially diminishes his ability to provide self-care within the environment of a correctional facility and from which he is not expected to recover."

Salas asked that the court grant his request for a time-served sentence and compassionate release.

"At a minimum, he will face three years of supervised release if granted a time-served sentence," court documents state. "This supervision can address dangerousness to the community. If released, Franklin will live at his home in Yigo. He has siblings in Guam who are ready and able to assist him with all of his daily needs and medical appointments."

Salas is scheduled to be released from federal custody on Oct. 30, 2023.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison in July 2016 after he pleaded guilty to attempted possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Federal investigators intercepted the drugs that were concealed in card-sized envelopes and sent to Guam from Las Vegas, Nevada, in October 2014.