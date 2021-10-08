A man who was beaten, stabbed, kidnapped and rolled up in a tarp and set on fire had a 5% chance of survival when brought to the hospital, according to court documents.

It took nearly two months for Guam Police Department investigators to complete their investigation into the attack that was reported Aug. 21.

Manuel Junior Cabrera Tedtaotao, 39, was charged Thursday with aggravated attempted murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault, each with a special allegation of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He was also charged with kidnapping.

The victim had a 6-inch wound on his head that made his skull visible, according to the prosecution. He had a deep cut to the tissue between his neck and shoulder, a gash injury to his right calf, and life-threatening third-degree bums over a significant portion of his body.

An attending physician told police the victim had a 5% initial likelihood of survival.

According to court documents, the victim and the suspect met to trade a set of darts for a car battery on Aug. 20. The pair played darts at a Dededo house before the suspect asked the victim for a ride to Swamp Road.

The suspect was then accused of rummaging through the victim’s items inside his car after the suspect accused the victim of stealing from him, the prosecution stated in court documents.

Tedtaotao allegedly punched the victim, causing him to fall to the ground. He picked him up and continued punching him, documents state.

The victim told authorities he felt someone cut his right calf and heard someone say, “Now you can’t run away," before he blacked out, documents state.

Police learned from the victim that his hands and feet were bound and he was wrapped in a tarp before being forced into the trunk of his own car, documents state.

The suspect later pulled the victim out of the trunk and set him on fire, documents state.

The victim was able to free himself and run into the jungle where he rolled on the ground to put out the flames.