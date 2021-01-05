A man convicted of attempted murder in a 2015 machete attack was sentenced to serve 15 years with credit for time served in the Department of Corrections on Monday.

Siren Nathan appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola.

He addressed the court through the assistance of a Chuukese language interpreter.

"I want to say thanks to our heavenly Father at this time that we are here. He has given us everything and because of Him we are able to meet here together. I want to say my apologies and I want to ask your honor, and in the name of Jesus Christ, if all of you can forgive me?" said Nathan. "Ever since that incident happened that night, I still couldn't live with it."

Nathan and two others were drinking alcohol around an apartment complex with a man on May 2, 2015, when a fight broke out that eventually escalated into Nathan and the other two co-defendants attacking the man with a machete. Nathan and the co-defendants then got into a car and fled. While the victim remained unconscious on the ground one of the co-defendants drove over the victim's legs.

"I was simply there to stop what was happening. I really tried my best to hold them back. But when the other guy shoot his slingshot, that is when the incident elevated. But I did my best to simply stop what was going on," he said. "I want to ask your honor, whatever sentence you will give me I will accept it."

Assistant Attorney General Jeremiah Luther asked that Nathan be sentenced to 15 years in prison, noting that the victim "barely survived the vicious attack," and that he lost his hearing, and is unable to speak. A victim's advocate told the court that the man is back in the hospital and his condition is critical.

It was said in court that the victim's medical expenses are nearly $500,000.

"You did cause the harm and the person is severely injured," said Sukola. The nature of the crime was very, very violent."

Sukola sentenced Nathan to 10 years in prison for attempted murder and five years for the special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, both to run consecutively

He was given credit for the past five-plus years he has already served.

That means Nathan will remain in prison until May 2030.

He was also ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution.

In 2016, a jury returned with a guilty verdict for the attempted murder, aggravated assault and special allegation charges, Post files state.

Nathan appealed in the Supreme Court of Guam, arguing in part that attempted murder as a first-degree felony should have been set aside as a lesser included offense of aggravated assault as a second-degree felony.

The Supreme Court did not agree with Nathan but the high court did negate the aggravated assault conviction as a lesser included offense to attempted murder. The case was sent back to the lower court for resentencing.