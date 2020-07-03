A man convicted in 2016 of attempted murder, but granted another chance at sentencing by the Supreme Court of Guam, is hoping for his 15-year sentence to be reduced.

Siren Nathan was first convicted of attempted murder and aggravated assault in 2016. Each crime also carried the special allegation for use of a deadly weapon.

He was sentenced to 10 years for attempted murder and three years for aggravated assault, to run concurrently, but was sentenced to five years for the special allegations, which would run consecutive of the prior sentences. This meant Nathan was handed a total of 15 years in prison.

He appealed in the Supreme Court of Guam, arguing in part that attempted murder as a first-degree felony should have been set aside as a lesser included offense of aggravated assault as a second-degree felony.

The Supreme Court did not agree with Nathan but the high court did negate the aggravated assault conviction as a lesser included offense to attempted murder. The case was sent back to the Superior Court of Guam for resentencing. But with attempted murder and the related special allegation still applicable, the duration of prison time had not changed for Nathan.

Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola said as much during a hearing Tuesday morning. Nathan's attorney, Samuel Teker, said he was hoping otherwise.

"I'm preparing a final sentencing memorandum and I actually hope that it will convince the court and the attorney general's office to lower Siren's sentence," Teker said.

The memorandum should be filed within a week or two, he added.

Nathan is to return to court in August.

According to court documents, Nathan and two others were drinking alcohol around an apartment complex with a man on May 2, 2015, when a fight broke out that eventually escalated into Nathan and the other two co-defendants attacking the man with a machete.

Court documents state that through witness testimony and video footage, once the fight concluded, Nathan and the co-defendants got into a car. While the victim remained unconscious on the ground one of the co-defendants then drove over the victim's legs.