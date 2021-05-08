A man accused in several armed robberies reported in 2018 was denied his request to get out prison under the electronic monitoring program.

Jeremy Allan Evaristo, 29, is accused in multiple robberies reported at a Dededo game room, at a Yigo market, at Ritidian Beach and at Ritidian Point.

In the game room incident, he allegedly fired several shots, nearly hitting the cashier before he hit the cashier on the head with a baton.

Evaristo also was arrested a year before the alleged robberies in connection with an armed robbery of a tourist at Two Lovers Point.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon stated in her decision and order issued this week that the court is concerned that the defendant has not complied with previous pretrial release orders, and that he was on parole in two other felony cases.

She also denied the request, as the electronic monitoring unit confirmed that one of the alleged victims in the case was located near the residence at which he would have been staying.

Evaristo is charged with attempted murder, four counts of robbery, possession of a firearm without a valid firearms ID, possession of an unregistered firearm, aggravated assault, terrorizing, possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, crimes against the community and warrant of arrest.

He is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

Jury selection and trial are set to begin June 9.