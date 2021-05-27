Attempted murder defendant Randy Junior Chaco Nauta, 34, wants the criminal charges filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam dismissed.

The motion to dismiss with prejudice was filed on Thursday by defense attorney Peter Santos.

Nauta along with Anthony Vincent Ignacio, 36, were arrested in connection to a shooting in Agat back in February that sent the victim to the hospital.

Defense contends that evidence will show Nauta’s use of force was permitted by the Castle Doctrine and never should have been arrested or prosecuted against.

“In this case, defendant and Mr. Ignacio was boxed in and prevented from leaving. Several males holding weapons approached them, while defendant and Mr. Ignacio were sitting in Mr. Ignacio's vehicle,”: Santos states in the motion for dismissal.

Santos argues that another man at the scene was holding two deadly weapons, a metal pipe and a knife and was very aggressively strike Ignacio’s car, while attempted to remove Ignacio from the vehicle.

“Defendant very reasonably and justifiably feared for his own safety as well as the safety and well-being of Mr. Ignacio. It does not matter whether defendant had picked up a large rock, or used a machete, or any other form of deadly force to defend himself and Mr. Ignacio from the imminent threat and danger of serious bodily harm or death,” Santos stated in court documents.

Defense contends Guam police and the Attorney General’s prosecution division failed to apply Guam’s Castle Doctrine in this case.

Jury selection and trial for the pair has been set for June 21.

Nauta has since pleaded not guilty to attempted murder as a first-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and other charges.

Ignacio pleaded not guilty to attempted murder by complicity as a first-degree felony and other charges.

The shooting occurred on San Francisco Street in Agat on Feb. 16. The victim, a 34-year-old man, survived.

Nauta was in the passenger seat of Ignacio's car when they drove up to the victim and got into an argument, court documents state.

Nauta allegedly used a sawed-off shotgun and allegedly shot the victim multiple times, the prosecution alleges in court documents.