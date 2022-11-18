A man is expected to go to trial in January in connection with his suspected involvement in a shooting last year that prosecutors allege was over money owed from a game of darts.

Jensen Develles' attempted murder trial is expected to begin in January 2023, his attorney Samuel Teker said during a Superior Court of Guam hearing held Tuesday morning.

However, Develles' appearance in court before Judge Alberto Tolentino was related to a 2020 case. Teker asked if he could focus on the attempted murder case first.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Tolentino decided to have the 2020 case "trail" the attempted murder case because of the more serious charges in the 2021 case.

Shooting

Develles was one of two men charged in connection to a shooting in August 2021 at a residence on Trankilo Court in Dededo, court documents state.

The shooting, which sent a man to the hospital, allegedly was the result of a dispute regarding the victim owing $700 over a game of darts.

Develles' co-actor, Justin Michael Duenas, has since pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Duenas, who has yet to be sentenced, faces between seven and 25 years in prison.

According to Post files, Develles was offered a plea deal by the government earlier this year. Attorney Teker told the court the terms of the agreement were "a bit harsh."