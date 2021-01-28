Devon Santos Martinez spends her workdays as a victim's advocate for the Guam Police Department. So it was no surprise when she came up with an innovative idea to prevent people from becoming victimized when meeting face-to-face with strangers in order to complete their internet purchases.

She brought the idea for the internet safe exchange program to her management. The program was rolled out at the Central Precinct Command in Sinajana on Wednesday afternoon.

The Department of Public Works installed the safe exchange zone signs at the Central Precinct, as well as at the police precincts in Agat and Dededo.

"Online sites like Facebook and Craigslist have been around for several years. The online marketplace for local entrepreneurs is continuously growing. The idea behind these signs is a proactive approach to preventing crimes like robbery and fraud, which are often associated with these type of transactions," said Martinez. "The proximity to the police station gives the buyer and the seller peace of mind, knowing that should something go wrong that there is immediate help available."

The program will not be available at the Tumon precinct due to limited parking space, according to Chief Stephen Ignacio.

"My personal experience as a buyer and seller, I've used the church parking lot and Micronesia Mall parking lot," Ignacio said, adding that the program is "a safer alternative than meeting at a residence or even parking lots."

The police chief said the community does not need to notify officers of their presence.

The zones will be available for public use from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

"We are not there to act as witnesses to their transactions, we are not there to provide legal advice or settle civil disputes regarding their transactions. This is still purely a transaction between two individuals, and it will be kept that way," he said. "The sale of firearms, any type of dangerous weapons, drugs, alcohol and other prohibited items is not permitted."

Ignacio admits police have not seen a spike in thefts related to these type of transactions but, he said, "it's providing people the comfort and the knowledge that they can rely on their police department as a place where they can come to conduct a safe exchange."