After 17 days in quarantine, most recently at home, the Ikei family has been freed.

The family, members of which came to Guam to be with the matriarch and patriarch of the family who contracted COVID-19 and passed away, were quarantined in two separate homes and haven’t been able to see each other.

They had originally been quarantined in a government facility but were released. Upon their release to home quarantine, however, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reset the 14-day quarantine clock.

Attorney Jacqueline Taitano Terlaje argued for the family to be released from all government quarantine orders, as she contends the family’s due process rights were continuously violated.

“The government had disregarded the rights of this family. The government is abusing its authority,” Terlaje said. “The government has continued to unlawfully restrain the Ikei family. ... (Saturday) marks the 17th day since the Ikei family arrived on Guam.

"It is so egregious in this particular case, because the government has taken an inordinate amount of effort to hold a family in mandatory confinement, to hold a mother from being with her children under threat of this mandatory confinement.”

The Ikei’s flew to Guam from Arizona last month after their grandfather and grandmother contracted the virus. The couple, however, died while being cared for at Guam Memorial Hospital. The Ikei’s never got to spend any time with them, and have been fighting the quarantined procedures that have led to them mourning their loss separately.

Judge Elyze Iriarte, on Saturday, ordered the family released from home quarantine. The family is relieved, Terlaje stated.

"The family is acutely aware of the risks of COVID-19 and the consequences of transmission — they no longer have the joy of the presence of their parents/grandparents. However, they strongly believe that fear should not control our conduct," Terlaje stated. "The government should not diminish the rights guaranteed to us based upon fear. The restriction of liberty of the Ikei family was not an acceptable exchange for fear of transmission of COVID-19. The Ikei family can now mourn the loss of their grandparents together, without government intrusion. No government should interfere in a family's right to be together during this time of loss."

14 days wasn’t a PAG recommendation

During the hearing, attorneys brought up testimony presented on Friday by Dr. Mike Cruz, state surgeon and also the Guam Regional Medical City chief executive officer.

Terlaje, who represents several passengers to include the Ikei family, said during her closing arguments that Cruz testified they were unaware there were thousands of passengers who arrived on Guam during the pandemic.

“It is scary that the physicians advisory group and Dr. Cruz were unaware of the impact that passengers were having on COVID-19,” said Terlaje. “He believes that passengers are the source of COVID-19 because we were able to get our numbers lower and lower between June and July before we started to see the increase.”

She argued, however, that the mandatory quarantine has not resulted in a drop in confirmed cases.

Terlaje also said Cruz testified that the governor’s physicians advisory group did not recommend the mandatory quarantine, adding that the group preferred home quarantine.

“Had the government simply acted with the advice of (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) or Guam law, then the Ikei family would have been in home quarantine and have been done days ago. Instead, this family who lost two of their family members are being dragged through a process that is not supported by any evidence that requires their mandatory quarantine for 17 days,” she said.

Assistant Attorney General James Cantos argued that while Cruz testified that the advisory group of physicians did not recommend mandatory quarantine, they did support the governor’s implementation for the government quarantine facility and made no other recommendation.

Attorney John Morrison with the Public Defenders Service Corp. said the passengers are not making unreasonable requests. The public defender was appointed by the court to represent all arriving passengers to ensure they are each informed of their due process rights.

“The government in fact has gotten in their way and it’s been a detriment to their family since they got here,” said Morrison. “Our primary argument is that hotel quarantine is not necessary. The court should follow the advice of the physicians advisory group that home quarantine is least restrictive.”