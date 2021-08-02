Local attorney John Richard Bordallo Bell has been arrested on charges related to a disturbance on Friday.

According to the Guam Police Department, officers with the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct received information shortly after noon about a disturbance along Veronica Way in Jones Town.

GPD said Bell, 43, was arrested and confined on one count of terrorizing and one count of felonious restraint.

The case was closed and forwarded to the Attorney General's Office for their information and disposition.

(Daily Post Staff)