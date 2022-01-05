Attorney Michael Phillips is suggesting there be a time limit for the Chamorro Land Trust Commission to distribute land, with the caveat that the agency is granted sufficient funding.

During a public hearing on CLTC rules Tuesday, Phillips noted that generations of Land Trust beneficiaries have now passed and a large percentage of beneficiaries have left Guam for opportunities elsewhere.

According to information provided to the Guam Daily Post in September 2021, about 33% of applicants who applied in 1995 had been issued leases by the CLTC.

Meanwhile, the agency received 11,704 total paid applications by June of that year, and issued 2,905 leases in total, accounting for about a quarter of the total number of applications.

"I think that it's one thing for someone to say I'm 18 and I'm getting married and can you hurry? And it's another thing for a grandmother to say I was actually 20 when you guys started to talk about (the Land Trust) and I've told my grandkids don't even try," Phillips said after being asked what he would recommend for the time limit.

"When you look at those examples ... I think it gives guidelines that I would suggest are not very different from the Superior Court, where they've got six months and you are allowed to provide exceptions when those exceptions come," he added.

Phillips said that the first issue the CLTC would raise is funding to adjudicate applications, but there "has to be a happy balance" between funding and a time limit.

"We can't keep going and meeting like this every year and the land is not being distributed. So there really needs to be a time limit that there's that expectation," Phillips said during one part of Monday's hearing.

He, however, would later add that in order for the CLTC to complete the process or the majority of the process in six months, that also means the resources and the funding for the agency increases.

"If you want stuff done in six months, then they need the priority and resources that they've deserved since 1975 ... So it's always going to be a question of well, if that's really a priority, are we willing to give them the resources," Phillips said. "Give them the resources and then hold them accountable. That is win-win."

Speaker Therese Terlaje noted that lawmakers did try to "squeeze in more money" for the CLTC in fiscal 2022, and they are hoping that American Rescue Plan funding will be used to support infrastructure development on CLTC properties.

"We need massive amounts of infrastructure to be brought to these properties and surrounding properties to increase housing and businesses in the area," Terlaje said.

The CLTC rules that Phillips, the speaker and other officials discussed Monday were proposed to comply with the agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, which sued the CLTC and GovGuam in 2017, alleging that the agency violated the Fair Housing Act by granting residential leases solely to "native Chamorros."

The parties ultimately agreed to settle, and in late 2020, amendments to the CLTC law were enacted through Public Law 35-112. These changes did not affect leases current at the time

One of the main amendments was the replacement of the term "native Chamorro" with "eligible beneficiary," which would refer to anyone, regardless of race or national origin, whose land was taken by the United States government between 1898 and 1968, or that person's descendants.

In November 2021, the CLTC submitted proposed amendments to the "Senator Paul Bordallo Rules and Regulations," which the Legislature heard Monday in the form of Bill 229-36. The bill proposes to adopt the amended rules to assure compliance with P.L. 35-112 and the DOJ settlement.

Phillips helped defend against the DOJ lawsuit. On Monday, he brought up that the intent of the changes in CLTC law is to expand eligibility for the Land Trust. Moreover, he said the intent is not to put the onus on the beneficiary to prove their qualification for the program.

"Our government should be in a position to much easily do this tracing," Phillips told the Post after the hearing. "The CLTC should have direct access to such a data bank. It will also ensure more consistency. Some people do not have the wherewithal to document their ancestry - but the commission should be able to determine yes or no based on a compiled record."

The CLTC did train staff to be more knowledgeable with research, but they ask applicants if they can assist by providing names of parents or grandparents, according to discussions during Monday's hearing. The CLTC is also working to obtain information to create an internal database, and the CLTC board recently passed a strategic plan, which includes the creation of standard operating procedures.