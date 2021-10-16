A local attorney admitted that he used methamphetamine while on pretrial release but denied that he harassed the alleged victims in the case.

John Richard Bell appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon on Friday.

He stands accused of holding his staff hostage and assaulting them.

Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio called one witness to testify via phone to the harassment allegations filed by Adult Probation Services.

Defense attorney William Gavras opposed the witness being allowed to testify virtually.

Bell is set to answer to the remaining probation violation that alleges he harassed the victims via social media at a later hearing.

He remains in the Department of Corrections jail, but the prosecution has asked the court to revoke his pretrial release and to keep him in prison.

Bell has since pleaded not guilty to three counts of terrorizing and three counts of felonious restraint as third-degree felonies; and three counts of assault as misdemeanors.

He was taken back into custody after he violated his house arrest conditions in August.